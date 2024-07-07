“There was a time in the industry when everyone wanted to sl££p with me and it was like, ‘Yemi, if you don’t do this, you won’t have that. Today men is the reason I don’t win award in Nigeria— Yemi Alade.

She continues……

….going down with men was like a bridge I had to cross to get on some platforms, get some deals and even awards. When I made my decision never to engage in sxxual activities for gains, lots of opportunities were automatically blocked for me.

Ask yourself why Yemi Alade who is the most viewed and most subscribed Nigerian female artiste on YouTube gets almost no recognition from award shows year after year. Even during twitter debates, no one mentions Yemi Alade as one of the biggest female artistes in Nigeria.

They really blocked everything for me. But I’m glad coz I have my dignity, I have my life, I’m making cool cash and above all, I have fans who love me so much…” ~ Yemi Alade