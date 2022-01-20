There was no mate mate in the house of Amos Chanda – ACC official says

AN Anti-Coprruption Commission investigations officer gave a testimony which was at variant with his colleague who had earlier testified in a case former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda is accused of using Insulting language against ACC officers.

While an earlier witness narrated that when ACC officers went to search at Mr Chanda’s house, they were disbursed with a foul smell in one of the rooms which the witness claimed had a dark room.

In a graphic testimony, the witness claimed people could only enter the tensed room backwards in ritual style

But during cross examination at the house located in Woodlands yesterday, ACC investigations officer Swithen Lusaka said there wasn’t any foul smell in room neither did he notice anything ritualistic.

Further asked if the officers were shivering and scared at the time, the accused replied in the negative.

In Photo: Mr Chanda is the room in question.

Picture Courtesy of Chomba Musika