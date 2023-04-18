“There was no theft nor corruption in the manner Mrs Wanziya Kampyongo acquired her properties – ACC testifies

….Your honor let me make this clear there is no wrong in anyone owning properties but what the commission deem wrong is the possession of the said properties that are beyond ones pay …..

17th April, 2023

An investigation officer from the Anti Corruption Commission today told Magistrate Sylvia Muninya that during her investigation on Mrs Wanziya Chirwa Kampyongo no corrupt practice was established in the manner she acquired some properties.

Defense: Witness it’s your testimony that no illegality, no theft, no corruption was committed by accused 2 being Mrs Kampyongo in the acquisition of these properties?

Witness: No

Cross examining the state witness, defense lawyer Mr Leon Lemba of Mulungushi Chambers asked the witness why Mrs Kampyongo was then arrested and charged if they did not see any illegality in the manner the properties where acquired by the accused.

In her response, the ACC officer said the offense committed was the “possession” which the commission believed was the crime.

But when the defense further asked the witness if a direct sale between the accused and the Ministry of Lands and a transfer by deed of assent was now a crime to be investigated arrested and charged? Shocking to not only the magistrate but the entire court a seasoned senior investigative officer of the Anti Corruption Commission stated that she did not understand what a “deed of assent” was and by possession she meant the money used in the purchasing the said properties that were inherited.

It should be noted that even the investigation show that Mrs Wanziya Kampyongo inherited

some of the properties from her parents and others were acquired through direct sales between her and the Ministry of Lands.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th May, 2023 for continuation.