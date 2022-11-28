“THERE WERE NO EXPIRED DRUGS!”- SAYS PARLIAMENT

Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC)has revealed that the Ministry of Health Under Dr Chitalu Chilufya did not procure any expired Medicine and medical supplies.

And the Attorney General has agreed to compensate Honey Bee Pharmaceutical company for the termination of the contract for the supply of drugs, after it was maliciously accused of supplying expired drugs .

Dr. Chilufya was maliciously prosecuted and persecuted over the same allegations.