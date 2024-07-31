THERE WILL BE NO AUTOMATIC UKA PRESIDENT, PF ARE FULL OF DUNDERHEADS, SABOI TELLS UKA WHATSAPP GROUP



We never agreed to have former President Edgar Lungu be an automatic Presidential candidate for UKA and besides we are not even registered. In fact, Harry Kalaba stands a better chance of being our candidate because he has a duly registered political party, even myself or Silavwe. But we don’t know the position of the current PF now, so how can you say Edgar Lungu will be an automatic candidate, NDC faction President Saboi Imboela told PF members in their UKA WhatsApp group.



Saboi told the PF members that most of them were dunderheads and that’s why they miserably lost elections because they cant read and understand basic things.



“UKWA is not even registered, so under which political party is ba Edgar Lungu going to contest. I have a registered political party myself, same with ba Kalaba, ba Kateka, ba Silavwe, inga imwe ba PF? As things legally stand, that political party now belongs to Miles Sampa. And you think he will give up easily with government system on his side, you should analyse basic things in the country, Saboi challenged them.



She wondered how an organisation like PF who were invited to the UKA project in the last minute would want to immediately hijack the project.- Zambia Eagle