THERE WILL BE NO ELECTION IN 2026 WITHOUT ECL ON THE BALLOT PAPER – NAKACINDA

BY Smart Eagles 礪

Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has declared that there will be no elections in zambia without President Edgar Lungu on the ballot paper.

Hon Nakacinda made the declaration when he addressed scores of PF supporters who gathered at their party headquarters in Lusaka after they were bared from attending the eligible case hearing at the High Court Complex.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility to contest elections in zambia has been petitioned for the 5th time in the constitutional court.

During the last hearing, President Lungu’s lawyers petitioned the court to dismiss the matter as they argued that it was wrong for the court to be drugged to the same court over the same matter that has been heard before.

Hon Nakacinda has also declared that every Friday of the week PF members across the country shall be wearing black attire as a form of protest against Mr Hakainde’s misrule.

Hon Raphael Nakacinda thanked the PF supporters for obeying the the leadership’s guidance to instead converge at the party secretariat in Lusaka to avoid confrontation with the police.

He has since charged that there will be no elections in Zambia in 2026 should the ConCourt be cowed into changing their own verdict on the matter of Dr Edgar LUNGU’s eligibility to contest the 2021 and future elections.

The PF Chief Executive Officer has since cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema against abusing the police by putting them up to brutalize citizens.