There Will Be NO Government National Unity (GNU)- President Mnangagwa Dismisses Opposition’s “Pipe Dream”, Says They Are Delusional

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Dismisses Opposition’s Hopes for GNU

In a decisive move, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put an end to any speculations regarding a Government National Unity (GNU), a Transitional Authority, or an election rerun in the wake of the country’s recent controversial polls. The President has categorically dismissed these notions as a mere “pipe dream” and those advocating for them as “delusional.”

President Mnangagwa addressed the matter during a recent ZANU PF Politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare, where he emphatically quashed any hopes of a rerun of the 2023 election. He encouraged the nation to look forward and not be distracted by what he referred to as “daydreamers.” He directed his comments towards opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who has refused to accept the election results, alleging fraud.

President Mnangagwa’s Remarks On Elections and a GNU

“Now that the elections are behind us, we should not be distracted by the leader of the main opposition who remains stuck in the past while both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election rerun is a pipe dream; the earlier he realizes that, the better for himself and his opposition party,” President Mnangagwa stated firmly.

This statement reflects the President’s determination to move forward and maintain the status quo following the disputed polls. Speaking on the GNU, he said,

“This is the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their handlers must face for the next five years.

“Entertaining any talk of a rerun, a government of nati

onal unity (GNU), or a so-called transitional authority is a pipe dream that will never happen.

“They must wake up from their delusions.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says there will be no GNU in Zimbabwe!



Video: @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/t8TrfNK02C — iHarare.com (@iharare) September 30, 2023

Mixed Reactions to Unifying Proposal



In a related development, a prominent Zimbabwean religious figure, Father Fidelis Mukonori, proposed a unique approach to foster peace. Father Mukonori, known for his role in facilitating talks between Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai in the 2009-2013 Government of National Unity and during the November 2017 coup, suggested that President Mnangagwa and Chamisa engage in dialogue by locking themselves in a room until they reach an agreement.

However, this suggestion received mixed reactions from the public. Father Mukonori urged CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to “accept defeat” and engage in discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Nonetheless, the CCC responded with criticism, accusing the preacher of bias.

The future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape remains uncertain as President Mnangagwa firmly rejects the idea of a Government National Unity or an election rerun, while alternative proposals like Father Mukonori’s continue to generate debate.

In a climate of ongoing political tension, Zimbabweans watch with bated breath as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the controversial 2023 election and the divergent opinions regarding the path forward.