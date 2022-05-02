THERE WILL BE NO OPPOSITION BY 2026 AT THE RATE WE ARE REBRANDING, WORSENED BY HAKAINDE’S ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION, SAYS DAVIES MWILA

We have become extremely careless in our rebranding process by continuing with the same mentality and strategies that made us lose elections, says former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

On Friday, the Former Secretary General and Member of the Central Committee, Hon Davies Mwila rejected the appointment of 16 members to the Central Committee.

Mwila said the appointments were not constitutional and no consultation were done to the shortlisted submitted names.

He accused Hon. Lubinda of picking names that would support him in his political ambitions.

Mwila stormed out of the meeting in protest against the manipulation.

Addressing some PF members who showed solidarity with him yesterday, Mwila told them that the PF had not learnt anything from the electoral defeat.

“Have you seen Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements on many issues including the management of the economy. Tell me what message you can package to rival those ideas as opposition parties at the moment, especially us in the PF with the carelessness we are doing things. This idea of just appointing stooges will not develop the party. At the rate we are carelessly trying to rebrand, there will be no opposition to talk about. Our situation is worsened by Hakainde’s economic recovery programme,’ Mwila told his supporters.