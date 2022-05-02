THERE WILL BE NO OPPOSITION BY 2026 AT THE RATE WE ARE REBRANDING, WORSENED BY HAKAINDE’S ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION, SAYS DAVIES MWILA
We have become extremely careless in our rebranding process by continuing with the same mentality and strategies that made us lose elections, says former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.
On Friday, the Former Secretary General and Member of the Central Committee, Hon Davies Mwila rejected the appointment of 16 members to the Central Committee.
Mwila said the appointments were not constitutional and no consultation were done to the shortlisted submitted names.
He accused Hon. Lubinda of picking names that would support him in his political ambitions.
Mwila stormed out of the meeting in protest against the manipulation.
Addressing some PF members who showed solidarity with him yesterday, Mwila told them that the PF had not learnt anything from the electoral defeat.
“Have you seen Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements on many issues including the management of the economy. Tell me what message you can package to rival those ideas as opposition parties at the moment, especially us in the PF with the carelessness we are doing things. This idea of just appointing stooges will not develop the party. At the rate we are carelessly trying to rebrand, there will be no opposition to talk about. Our situation is worsened by Hakainde’s economic recovery programme,’ Mwila told his supporters.
LOL…..!!! I PITY THESE GUYS.THEY HONESTLY THINK THEY CAN BOUNCE BACK EVEN IF HH FAILD?
ZAMBIANS HAVE LEARNT THEIR LESSON OF DUNUNA REVERSE,NO POLITICAL PARTY HAS EVER BOUNCED BACK IN ZAMBIA AND WORSE OFF WITH THE REFRESH MEMORIES THAT MOST OF AS STILL BARE WALA…….!!!!
HH’S GOVERNMENT SHOULD ACTUALLY LEARN FROM THE PF AND FOCUS WHILE THEY STILL HAVE THE TIME AND OPPORTUNITY.
ZAMBIANS DONT FOOL AROUND WAZIBA
So these PF guys have already noticed the UPND’s serious plans of serious a Economic Transformation! It’s amazing that it is coming from a very senior member of their group that has been criticising and even insulting HH!
I hope that naive Arsewhore of a woman Chishala Kataka is listening. What ideas does she really have apart from insulting HH whenever her thingy starts itching and leaking?
So Davies can see the transformation of the economy by HH? Amazing! He probably had an operation in the eyes, except let him know that there has been no opposition since 26 August 2021 and the status quo may remain as such until 2046.
Amazing. PF you are busy paying off small one man opposition parties by paying them to rubbish a party in govt that has a 5 year mandate. You expect Zambians to believe they have failed when their mandate is not yet over.
Davis mwila has become wise. His eyes can see that this country is headed in the right direction with bally at the helm. Pf had no message and the rest of these one man parties of is paying to speak for them is making things worse . They criticise bally everyday as if they are making sense kanshi it’s making noise. Come 2026 we shall see how pf will look like. Right now it’s still pf of yester year.