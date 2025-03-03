PoliticsPFSOCIALIST PARTYTONSE ALLIANCEUPND THERE WILL BE WAR IF HICHILEMA’S GOVT DOESN’T TELL US THE POPULATION OF ZAMBIA – M’MEMBE March 3, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp If there are disputes, and if there is no transparency in the way statistics are put up, on which elections are based, there is bound to be trouble ~ Dr Fred M’membe
Dr Mmembe, we who love this country dont want war and just this statement has lost you the benefit of doubt people could have had in you.
If you say want to see blood and your children will be at the battle front go and fight in Ukrain We dont want to be fooghting just because a few individuals have differed and want to rule Zambia.
If the worst comes, you can go and declare Muchinga, your home area independent and not involve people that are not even interested in your leadership.
You are unable to convince Zambians that you are capable of leading.
By the way, is threatening war not treasonable?