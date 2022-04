THERE’S ALREADY A SUBSIDY ON FUEL, WE CAN’T DO MORE – FINANCE MINISTER MUSOKOTWANE

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is already subsidising the price of fuel by removing some taxes and it cannot do more than that because this can negatively affect other sectors.

And Dr Musokotwane says government cannot reveal the creditor country which is delaying Zambia’s debt restructuring process because that’s not diplomatic.

(Diggers)