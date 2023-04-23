THERE’S MONEY FOR EVERYONE – NAPSA

NAPSA has assured all eligible members for the 20 percent partial withdrawal of pension contributions not to panic as the authority has enough funds to cater for everyone.

NAPSA head of corporate affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the slight delay in people receiving their log-in credentials after signing up was because of the pressure on the system due to the number of people logging in.

Mr Sinyangwe said there seems to be a perception that receiving the 20 percent partial withdrawal was on first come first serve basis, which could lead to the K11 billion that has been allocated depleting.

“One of the reasons people could be panicking is because of slight delays in receiving their credentials thinking it’s first come first serve basis and that if they delay, the money will finish,” he said.

“The money will not finish, there is enough for every eligible member. Everyone who qualifies will be catered for without exception. Don’t panic. There is no need to panic that maybe the money will finish.