THERE’S MORE MONEY CIRCULATING NOW THAN UNDER PF – MWEETWA

By Michael Nyumbu

SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has remarked that there is currently more money in circulation in the country than there was under the Patriotic Front – PF administration.

Mweetwa says it is shocking to hear people claim that there was more money available under the PF, saying that cash was only seen by those with political connections during the regime.

He argues that money is now available to anyone willing to offer products and services, and not for those who sit and expect hand-outs.

The Lawmaker who was speaking this week in Choma said the NAPSA partial withdrawal, the Constituency Development fund and the free education policy has created a chain of jobs and cash flow.

And Choma Muslim Community leader Shiekh Saiti Maida says money was only available to those linked to the then ruling PF.

