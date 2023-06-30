THERE’S NO CORRUPTION HICHILEMA IS FIGHTING- Fred M’membe

THERE’S NO CORRUPTION HICHILEMA IS FIGHTING

There’s no corruption Mr Hakainde Hichilema is truly fighting. It’s all hypocrisy and vengeance.

This regime is more corrupt than that of the PF.



There’s stinking grand corruption in this UPND government of Mr Hichilema. There’s grand corruption in fertiliser, mining, oil and so on and so forth. It won’t be long before Zambians know the truth and they won’t like it.

In Matthew 7:3-5 we are told: “Why do you see the speck in your neighbour’s eye, but do not notice the log…” “Why do you see the speck in your neighbour’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye? Or how can you say to your neighbour, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye’ while the log is in your own eye?”

Again, “time will tell, time alone will tell… you think you are in heaven when you are living in hell…”

Yes, corruption must be fought, but not by equally or even more corrupt people. This is the case of a thief chasing another thief. Actually, big thieves are more brutal to small thieves.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party