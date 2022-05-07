By Dr. Brian Sampa

THERE’S NO DECENTRALIZATION IN THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS OF 11,276 OF HEALTH WORKERS.

According to oxford dictionary;

Decentralization is the transfer of control of an activity or organization to several local offices or authorities rather than one single one.

What Civil Service commission/ MOH has done;

1. The districts have been instructed to shortlist 6 names per position.Which should be submitted to the province for further selection.This process of shortlisting has been given 10 days starting from 9th of May to 19th of May,2022.This means that the much talked about selection to be done at the district is mare rhetoric.The actually selection will still be done centraly.

Is this Decentralization?

Lying is what is killing our society.If only we can be honest for once things will be different and it will instil confidence in the people.A lie has short legs indeed.The problem with lying is that its a chain reaction,you can’t lie once, you must continue lying more and more to cover up.Until the truth is spoken the chain continues.

Calculated delaying tactics;

2. As if time hasn’t been wasted enough,the ministry and the civil service commission has added an issue of swearing in of everyone who will be taking place in the process from district level to provincial level.Something which doesn’t make add up because they haven’t even yet reshuffled the said HRs which may further delay the process.

3. For the entire process to come to an end May,2022 should be counted out leaving us with June to July,2022.The government hasn’t been honest about the actual employment date.

Is this justifiable?

What can we learn from this kind of leadership?

Civil Service commission and MOH should learn from Teaching service commission and Ministry of Education respectively.

#ukukokola mwibala tekulima.

07//05//2022