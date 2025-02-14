There’s no NATO for Ukraine, America is not a Sucker –Hegseth



US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected criticism on Thursday of Washington’s negotiating strategy with Russia on the war in Ukraine and warned Europe against treating America like a “sucker.”



“Make no mistake, President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into ‘Uncle Sucker,'” Hegseth told a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.



Europe should be primarily responsible for defense on the European continent, he said.



Hegseth set off a storm of criticism in Europe after announcing on Wednesday that it was not realistic for Ukraine to regain all its territory or become a member of NATO.



His comments came on the heels of a phone between US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to begin talks on ending the nearly three-year-long war.



Trump’s unilateral overture to Putin raised alarm for both Kyiv and its European allies in NATO who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them.



“We, as a sovereign country, we simply will not be able to accept any agreements [made] without us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.



European leaders are pushing to ensure that Europe and Ukraine are at the table.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that “no decisions should be made over Ukraine’s head.”



Hegseth rejected the idea that he was undermining NATO or European security.



“NATO is a great alliance, the most successful defense alliance in history, but to endure for the future our partners must do far more for Europe’s defense. We must make NATO great again,” he said.