There’s no way we can lose popularity as Government, we are still loved – Thabo  Kawana

There’s no way we can lose popularity as Government, we are still loved – Kawana



INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says there is no way Government can lose popularity as it is the one in charge.



Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy yesterday, Kawana stated that people are appreciative of what Government is doing for the country in terms of resource mobilisation and distribution.



“There is no way we can lose popularity, this government is so loved by its people, in terms of the new dawn Government, there is no way we can lose popularity as a Government. We are the ones that are in charge of resource mobilisation and distribution. So, the people are able to see that even where there is hunger, even where there are problems, the Government is there distributing relief food, relief maize and so on.”



“So, you cannot claim that this Government has lost popularity. This Government is not unpopular, this Government is so loved by its people that are able to speak in terms of various programmes we are doing. They are appreciative of the Government,” stated Kawana.



When asked if he could comment on the UPND’s popularity, he reiterated that he is not a UPND spokesperson but a Government worker who can only speak on matters concerning Government.



Kawana added that those with querries concerning the UPND must engage the party’s spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.



Next month, the new dawn administration turns three years since it took office and questions on whether they have delivered on their promises are rising.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 24, 2024