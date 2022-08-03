THERE’S RIVALRY BETWEEN HH AND BOWMAN, SAYS NAKACINDA
By Mwaka Ndawa
PATRIOTIC Front chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda says there is rivalry between President Hakainde Hichilema and Bowman Lusambo for the Kabushi parliamentary seat in the impending by-election.
He claimed there were manouvers by the UPND to preclude Lusambo from re-contesting the Kabushi parliamentary by-election after the Constitutional Court endorsed the Ndola High Court’s decision to declare Lusambo’s election as Kabushi member of parliament void for engaging in electoral fraud and violence in last year’s general election.
“The UPND are traumatised by the popularity of the Patriotic Front and honourable Lusambo in Kabushi …. they are scheming to try and find a way to manipulate the process to prevent honourable Lusambo from re-contesting the elections. And we know that honourable Lusambo basically is not competing against those who desire to participate in elections in Kabushi but he’s competing against the Head of State,” Nkacinda said.
He said there was certainty through President Hakainde Hichilema’s demeaner that he wants to subdue Lusambo
Nakacinda urged the Head of State to ensure that there was a level playing field during campaigns prior to the date of the election yet to be set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
“He (President Hichilema) has demonstrated through his sentiments and actions that he has marked honourable Lusambo as one that he would want to defeat at all costs,’’ Nakacinda said. ‘’And our desire basically is that: if President Hakainde Hichilema wants to compete with honourable Lusambo in Kabushi through whatever stooge he’s going to adopt, let there be a fair democratic process and let the will of the people of Kabushi prevail.”
Nakacinda was speaking after his defamation of the President case was mentioned before magistrate Trevor Kasanda as magistrate Irene Wishimanga who was recently allocated the case was indisposed.
He is expected to take fresh plea on August 18.
Liar, boza , wenye. Sewerage politics. There is no rivalry but you as nakachinda wants that rivalry because you will benefit from it. Bowman apologized to the president so why do you want that rivalry.? Umfiti.
IS HH STANDING AS AN MP IN KABUSHI? BOWMAN WISHES TO STAND IN KABUSHI AND NAKACHINDA’S STUPIDITY TELLS HIM TO COMPARE BOWMAN TO HH AS THE ONLY WAY TO PROP UP BOWMAN’S IMAGE TO THE PEOPLE OF KABUSHI. IT WON’T WORK. BOWMAN HAS SEEN HIS LAST DAYS AND HE KNOWS IT.
IF BELONGING TO PF MAKES ONE BECOME STUPID THEN I DO NOT WANT TO SEE ANYTHING PF. IT STINKS LIKE A RUNNING STOMACH.
Do not jump the gun and give give an impression that HH has a play in the impending outcome from either the Courts or from ECZ. The truth of the matter is that Bowman does not qualify to re contest the Kabushi seat. Laws must be followed by all no matter what. I am sure even UPND would have loved to defeat Bowman especially for his big mouth.
PF should be pragmatic and just nominate someone else to contest. It might be too late for them to cry for public sympathy.
Your politics are too petty sir. It is disgusting. Can you not discuss something without bringing in HH. Your credibility is very low, going by your rantings. Just eat PF money without talking nonsense.