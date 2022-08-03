THERE’S RIVALRY BETWEEN HH AND BOWMAN, SAYS NAKACINDA

By Mwaka Ndawa

PATRIOTIC Front chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda says there is rivalry between President Hakainde Hichilema and Bowman Lusambo for the Kabushi parliamentary seat in the impending by-election.

He claimed there were manouvers by the UPND to preclude Lusambo from re-contesting the Kabushi parliamentary by-election after the Constitutional Court endorsed the Ndola High Court’s decision to declare Lusambo’s election as Kabushi member of parliament void for engaging in electoral fraud and violence in last year’s general election.

“The UPND are traumatised by the popularity of the Patriotic Front and honourable Lusambo in Kabushi …. they are scheming to try and find a way to manipulate the process to prevent honourable Lusambo from re-contesting the elections. And we know that honourable Lusambo basically is not competing against those who desire to participate in elections in Kabushi but he’s competing against the Head of State,” Nkacinda said.

He said there was certainty through President Hakainde Hichilema’s demeaner that he wants to subdue Lusambo

.

Nakacinda urged the Head of State to ensure that there was a level playing field during campaigns prior to the date of the election yet to be set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“He (President Hichilema) has demonstrated through his sentiments and actions that he has marked honourable Lusambo as one that he would want to defeat at all costs,’’ Nakacinda said. ‘’And our desire basically is that: if President Hakainde Hichilema wants to compete with honourable Lusambo in Kabushi through whatever stooge he’s going to adopt, let there be a fair democratic process and let the will of the people of Kabushi prevail.”

Nakacinda was speaking after his defamation of the President case was mentioned before magistrate Trevor Kasanda as magistrate Irene Wishimanga who was recently allocated the case was indisposed.

He is expected to take fresh plea on August 18.