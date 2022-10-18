There’s So Much Evil Under This UPND Administration.We Need Prayers- Godfridah Sumaili

THERE’S SO MUCH EVIL HAPPENING, WE NEED PRAYERS – SUMAILI

FORMER religious affairs and national guidance minister Godfridah Sumaili says Zambia needs prayers because there is so much evil happening in the country.

Reflecting on the National Day of Prayer, Rev Sumaili said it was only God who could reconcile the country, urging citizens to rise to the occasion and come together in prayer.

“We need prayers, it is only God who can reconcile us. We need the hand of God in our nation to bring us together as a nation, for us to continue to have peace. And this is why even the Patriotic Front is encouraging members to attend the prayers of 18th of October. God is supreme in our nation and God is above all the petty……

