THESE WERE BLOODY BY – ELECTIONS – KALABA

…. it’s a wake call for all of us to begin preparing to protect our votes in 2026.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, 02 MAY, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the just ended by elections in Luangwa and Kaunga ward were marred by violence.

Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles in an interview that the UPND should not hoodwink themselves that they have won the elections because they were bloody.

” We came out second in Luangwa ward and third in Feira. These were violent by elections and the UPND should not celebrate that they have won, because they used violence and they have completely lost and should not hoodwink themselves that they have won the by elections. Our people were beaten,” Mr. Kalaba said.

” It is good that we have seen their behavior, this is a call from all of us to begin preparing to defend the votes in 2026. If the by elections can be so bloody, what more the 2026 General elections, its means HH is prepared to do anything to stay in power, but we shall defend the votes,” he said.