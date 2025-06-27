THEY ABANDONED THE LIVING TO FOLLOW ECL’S COFFIN ⚰️ | THEY FORGOT LUMEZI -Hon.  Matomola  Likwanya

By Hon. Matomola Likwanya

THEY ABANDONED THE LIVING TO FOLLOW ECL’S COFFIN ⚰️ | THEY FORGOT LUMEZI – Now they have lost the coffin, Lumezi & bill 7.

Goodson Banda was a very good candidate who is a very good comrade of mine. He has been aspiring to stand in Lumezi since 2014 and he had been Lusaka province PF chairman for years.

They worked closely with Micheal Sata and he is one of those that helped People like ECL, Winter kabimba, Membe and many prominent politicians.





He could have won but they abandoned him and everyone was chasing and protecting a coffin which is already protected.





Here is a Question ?

• In 2026 how are you going to campaign in the 12,000 polling stations across the country if you are failing to split and divide efforts ?





So you see that the so called party is just around BENA nakachinda, Lubinda and a few such that the entire membership can’t do without any program without them being around.