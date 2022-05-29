THEY ARE BACK FOR OUR MINES-BRIAN MUSHIMBA SAYS

KK was right. He repossessed the mines and built a conglomerate called ZCCM, Zambian owned and Zambian managed.

The formula was exactly what we needed and we should have built on that post KK.

ZCCM transformed the landscape of Zambia especially the copperbelt and entrenched itself into communities. They built schools, they built social amenities. They built hospitals and clinics.

They sponsored sports and saw Zambia compete in all manner of sports on the back of the ZCCM sports nurseries on the copperbelt. They were a fully fledged development tool. And it was ours 🤷🏾‍♂️.

KK was right on creation of ZCCM!

When copper prices dropped, leadership should have been shown to ride those bad days out because we knew the copper prices would eventually rebound. We knew that.

But instead of doing the right thing by the country, we sold off ZCCM for about $600m when it was worth billions. They have not yet answered for this criminality.

Now, we have our main natural resource being used as bait to enrich themselves even more right now. They funded political parties and now they have come to claim their money. The literal chickens coming home to roost.

What we need is to stand up and say no to further raping of Zambia and her natural resources.

Ba PF may have been all things they have been accused of but when the dust settles, we all must not allow the country to be led down a path that doesn’t help Zambia but allows a few capitalists to get filthy rich on our backs.

Let’s all speak up.

I come in peace ✌🏾.

#ItsAllWeHave

#BringBackTheRealZCCM

#AsanteSana