They are called corrupt but voters prefer them back!- Dickson Jere

They are called corrupt but voters prefer them back!

By Dickson Jere

Another Comeback

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aka “Bibi” is headed for a decisive victory in a major political comeback. Netanyahu who is facing corruption charges in Court is headed for the major election win in Israel

This comeback comes barely few days after Brazil former President Inancio Lula De Silva won the presidential vote in another major comeback. Lulu was jailed for corruption and served term before he was cleared by the appeals court.

In South Africa, it is believed former President Jacob Zuma is also planning a major political comeback. Zuma is equally faced with corruption allegations and is in court.

Why are voters going back to the former leaders? Are we failing to move ahead? And these two leaders have corruption tags on them….does it mean voters care less about such allegations?

We are living in interesting times…

@Dickson Jere