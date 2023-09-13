THEY ARE DESPERATE BUT THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL – DR M’MEMBE

…as he gets committed to the high court for trial over serenje incident

SERENJE… Wednesday, September 13, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

They are desperate and desperate actions always end in disaster for those who initiate them, Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has said.

Dr M’membe said this shortly after appearing in the Serenje Subordinate Court.

This is in a matter Dr M’membe is charged with the offence of Acts intended to cause Grievous Harm contrary in relation to the incident in Serenje District on 8th April, 2023 when he fired two shots in the air to separate a potential blood bath between cadres during campaigns for a by-election.

He is accused of shooting at a Mr Emmanuel Simposya using a fire arm pistol hence causing an alleged head injury.

Dr M’membe has on different occasions denied ever shooting at anybody stating that if he did, the person would have been eliminated because of the nature of the gun used to fire shots in the air.

He is also jointly charged with Daniel Mumba on two Counts of alleged Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on Mr Emmanuel Simposya and Hagai Kwenda in the second and third Counts respectively on 8th April, 2023 in Serenje district.

Dr M’membe and his accused have since been committed to the high Court for trial.

Senior State Advocate Kayoka Sifali , on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions has certified that this is a proper case of trial by the high Court.

But Dr M’membe said “The truth always comes out, falsehood last very short, the truth prevails for a longer period.”

He is being represented by Simon Mulenga Mwila of MK Achiume & Associates, Chiwala Borniface of Andrew and Partners, Leon Lemba of Mulungushi Chambers, and Isaac Simbeye of Muyatwa Legal Practitioners