They Are Lying, They Are Exporting Power – Miles Sampa

THEY ARE LYING, THEY ARE EXPORTING POWER – MILES

PF Aspiring president Miles Sampa says the UPND Administration is not telling the people over loadshedding.

Sampa who is also Matero member of Parliament says the cause of loadshedding is because Government has signed a contract to sell power from ZESCO to a country that has serious energy shortage.

Government announced that the country starting today will everyday be experiencing power outage for six hours due to low water levels at Kariba where hydropower is generated.

But Sampa says this is all lies and has called on Government to cancel the contract;

ZESCO LOAD SHEDDING

Good morning and happy extended ZESCO load shedding.

Managing a Country entails alot of challenges that arise. It’s however more dignified to tell citizens the truth on causes that tell lies.

The current load shedding is not because of shortage of rainfall as the Energy Minister Hon Kapala has said. The truth is that its because of the contract they signed with some international company selling them our ZESCO power so they resale to other Countries in Africa that have non stop power shortage.

Zambians need to be told how much power is currently being exported and how much FOREX is being being realized daily from the sale. We also need to know where the money money 💰 from the sale of our power has been deposited and on what it is being spent on.

What our government should do is cancel the power export contract and channel the electricity back to Zambian citizens instead of asking them to sacrifice their domestic power needs via load shedding. This so at a time when citizens are meant to enjoy the World Cup games.

MBS14.12.2022