Amb Emmanuel Mwamba wrote:

They are Monkeys Who Stole the Country-Siakalima



Last year, Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas Siakalima when appearing before the Parliamentary Orders Committee dealing with Education, chaired by Milanzi MP, Hon. Melesiana Phiri made remarks that upset the country.





“Luapula People are suffering from two types of poverty. There is physical poverty and their poverty of the mind”.



There was no action or sanctions against him despite numerous calls to have him fired because of the hate and tribal speech against a people.





Even when President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), began private criminal prosecution against Siakalima for hate speech, he was saved by the Director of Public Prosecutions who promptly discontinued the incriminating proceedings.





Uwakalema takaleka!



Siakalima has been caught issuing similar offensive remarks.



He has called leaders of the Patriotic Front as Monkeys who stole the country.





“What these Monkeys did to Zambia is no joke, they stole the whole country.”



In reference to Bembas, it is a known tribal prejudice that they are called thieves or a euphemism of a Monkey is used to brand them as thieves.





Also because Bembas are among few tribes that eat monkeys and their tribal cousins, the Easterners, who are mocked as rats, refer to Bembas as Monkeys as a tribal moniker.





So Siakalima, a man who has been caught using tribal and hate speech to refer to leaders from the Patriotic Front as Monkeys, shows his demonstrable contempt against other tribes other than his own.





Siakalima escaped a dismissal and prosecution, he will likely be shielded from similar sanctions.