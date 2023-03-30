THEY ARE ‘SHAMEFULLY’ INVITING US TO DEMOCRACY CONFERENCE TO WINDOW DRESS – NAWAKWI

Edith Nawakwi says the UPND administration has “shamefully” written to the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue to ask opposition political parties to fill in applications upon which their attendance to the Democracy Conference will be evaluated.

Calling to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said “as an after thought” and in order to show a semblance that there was co-existence between the UPND and opposition political parties, the UPND administration wrote the ZCID to write opposition parties to apply to attend the upcoming democracy conference which Zambia is co-hosting and will be graced by United States of America Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“Selectively they want to invite certain parties using the pretext of applying to attend the conference … The CEO for ZCID knows she’s not to take any decision without the decision of the members. They want to window dress that they have good rations… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/they-are-shamefully-inviting-us-to-democracy-conference-to-window-dress-nawakwi/