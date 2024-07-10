THEY ARE STEALING BIG – Fred M’membe

THEY ARE STEALING BIG

Last month the FIC report detected K61 billion money laundering and illicit financial dealings, and this month K13.5 billion has been recorded.

These are definitely not small amounts of money. These are huge sums of money leaking out of the country’s financial system.

It is strange to see that while the country’s economy is on its knees, there are some amongst us that are greatly benefitting, and are not being investigated at all. It is clear that the authorities have opted to pay a blind eye to these issues.

They’re pretending as though nothing is happening, and in the process rendering the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the FIC as a mere academic exercise. What a shame!

In 2022, Mr Hakainde Hichilema promised to address this issue. He promised that his government will be acting on FIC reports. But we have not seen any action, why? We need answers on what is really happening here. Who is involved and what is the reason behind the inaction that has been happening?

Ideally, in a country with so many problems, heads should roll on this issue. It’s time Mr Hichilema came out and told us the truth about illicit financial dealings and what the government is doing about it.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party