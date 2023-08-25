THEY AREN’T READY – M’MEMBE

…as State expresses ignorance over his Libel case

Lusaka… Friday, August 25, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The State has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that it is not aware of the Libel case that leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) stands charged with.

In this matter, Dr Fred M’membe, the opposition leader who has been vocal on pertinent issues affecting the country is accused of defaming Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Milner Muyambango.

This is in connection with the post Dr M’membe is alleged to have made on his Facebook page on June 6th this year that a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Moses Kabamba died of depression.

In the same article, the SP Leader is said to have stated that Mr Kabamba, who was a Divisional Criminal Investigations officer for North-Western Division, had risen Blood pressure and died after he heard that Mr Muyambango had refused to obey instructions given by the Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, to introduce back on the payroll, retired police officers as a way to have their matter settled out of court.

Speaking after court appearance today, Dr M’membe said “they are not ready! Those who arrested us, those who wanted to prosecute us are not ready, but we are ready.”

He then left the Magistrates Court premises for Woodlands police station to extend his police bond which has since been extended to September 8th, 2023.

Dr M’membe is being represented by Simon Mulenga Mwila of MK Achiume & Associates, Leon Lemba of Mulungushi Chambers, Timmy Munalula of Mulongoti & Company and Isaac Simbeye of Muyatwa Legal Practitioners.