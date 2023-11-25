They called the new KKIA a sausage, what will they call the New Kasama Airport?- Hon. Bowman Lusambo

They called the new KKIA a sausage, what will they call the New Kasama Airport?

By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

They are in Kasama today to without any shame commission yet another PF initiated and funded project. The modernized Kasama Airport was conceptialised by the PF and at the time of leaving office, 80 percent of the works had been done and the project was fully financed.

They are such hypocrites. When it is convenient, they stand on anthills and say PF borrowed reckless and again when it suits them, they quickly Commisison the same projects funded using borrowed funds and pose for photos smiling unashamedly.