THEY COULD HAVE AT LEAST SHOT HIM ON THE LEG, CRIES IBA DG LATE GUNTILLA MULEYA’S MOM

THEY COULD HAVE AT LEAST SHOT HIM ON THE LEG, CRIES MULEYA’S MOM



THE heartbroken mother of Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Guntila Muleya, who was murdered, has spoken of her pain losing her son.



Mr Muleya, 44, was discovered dead in Njolwe area, east of Lusaka, on Wednesday morning with two bullet wounds on the back and head, according to police.



His mother Lucy Siawiyi said yesterday that the killers appeared to have hunted her son like a wild animal.



Ms Siawiyi said this when she poured out her grief before IBA Board Chairperson Chikosola Chuula, who visited Mr Muleya’s family in Lusaka yesterday.



“They hunted him down like a wild animal,” she said.



“Why didn’t they at least shoot him on the leg? I would have found him alive and would have nursed him.



“My son was not sick. If he were sick, I would have at least been given an opportunity to be on his bedside to nurse him. I could have maybe watched him die and accept his death.”



Zambia Daily Mail