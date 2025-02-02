‘They Don’t Take Our Cars, Farm Products’ – Trump Slams EU, Vows Tariffs

The United States President, Donald Trump, has renewed his threat to impose tariffs on European Union (EU) products, accusing the bloc of unfair trade practices.

At the White House on Friday, Trump said he would “absolutely” introduce tariffs on EU goods.

Trump said the U.S. was being treated “terribly,” arguing that European markets largely shut out American exports.

“They don’t take our cars; they don’t take our farm products essentially; they don’t take almost anything,” he said.

Trump pointed to the large trade deficit between the U.S. and the EU, promising to take “substantial” action against the bloc, though he did not provide further details.

During his election campaign, Trump mentioned plans to introduce new tariffs of 10 per cent to 20 per cent on imports from the EU, saying they would boost domestic industries and address the trade deficit.

During Trump’s first term in office, there was a fierce trade row between the U.S. and the EU.

In 2018, Trump introduced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, prompting the EU to respond with tariffs on U.S. products such as Bourbon, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and jeans.