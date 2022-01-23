THEY FAIL TO CROSS A STREET FOR YOU BUT THEY WILL DRIVE MILES FOR YOUR FUNERAL

Suicide of a prophet…

He asked for help, you ignored him, gave excuses. Now he is gone, ati I love you, you shouldn’t have killed yourself. Not even the so called daughters and sons could help out apart from taking screen shots on his WhatsApp status.

Everytime, I mention here, don’t be too busy for your family, friends, beloved ones.

Mental health is real. People are troubled and you only pay attention when they are gone.

BeThereWhenYouCan

MentalHealthMatters