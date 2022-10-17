THEY FIRED DPP LILLIAN SIYUNI TO COVER UP SOME ISSUES – SILAVWE

THEY FIRED DPP TO COVER UP SOME ISSUES – SILAVWE

Golden Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has charged that the dismissal of Director for Public Prosecutions-DDP, Lillian Siyuni, is a well calculated move by government to cover up some issues.

Silavwe says that having seen the petition by Siyunyi to have her Oath of Secrecy suspended so she can testify in the issue of former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu, the State avoided delving into allegations made by some top officials against the former DPP.

He points out that President Hakainde Hichilema, Justice Minister Malambo Haimbe, Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo, Drug Enforcement Director General Mary Chirwa and a host of UPND cadres accused Siyuni of shielding Lungu through a nolle.

Silavwe accuses the State of ignoring Lungu’s petition over the decision to ignore the indemnity from prosecution given to the former Liquidator.

Lungu has in his filed statements mentioned the people who were involved in the lead up to the guarantee which was given to him as being, Solicitor General and Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha.

Others mentioned are Special Presidential Assistant Legal Christopher Mundia, Presidential Principal Assistant Bradford Machila and President Hichilema.

Silavwe says the State was terrified of what Siyunyi would reveal, hence the President and his colleagues were determined to gag the DPP, hence the firing.