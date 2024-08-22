THESE ARE THE SAME PF MILLERS THAT HEAVILY FOUGHT ZNS FOR SELLING CHEAPER MEALIE MEAL BECAUSE THEY FELT THAT THEY WERE LOSING BUSINESS AND THEY BADLY WANTED TO PUNISH HH AND UPND GOVERNMENT
Let them be directed to stop selling their dirty food and if possible be suspended.
Don’t underrate criminals who gassed you and later said it was HH because he wanted to be President and yet they wanted to jail him for mass deaths done themselves.
A snake does not change but only removes its shell to even become more venomous and that is the case of some political elements including business conmen.
They wish is ever for HH to fail and make citizens rise against him. Perhaps some of the UPND government beneficiaries must be alert and not just talk anyhow as PF Directors are very capable of misleading and sabotaging them.- Koswe
THEY GASSED YOU: WHAT WOULD STOP THEM FROM KILLING YOU USING THEIR MILLERS THAT BADLY WANT ZNS OUT OF CHEAPER MEALIE MEAL SELLING?
Balder dash! Koswe is for the unthinking and uncritical lazy mind
True, it’s all politics at play and nothing else. These criminals need to be stopped before things get out of hand, otherwise many innocent lives will be lost.
Regarding gassing, no one has been convicted at all. I think the PF were not even involved. He just told lies to us. Maybe it was even him that was gassing us. I remember the rumours at the time that it was him. Anyone that can import expired cancer maize can also gas people. Same result.
Vote wisely in 2026