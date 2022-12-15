THEY HAVE BEEN RIGGING BY-ELECTIONS

The deception, hypocrisy and double standards of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND is truly embarrassing.

It’s unbelievable that people who used to be so critical when in opposition about the ruling party using, or rather abusing, civil servants in their by-elections and general elections campaigns and their other partisan affairs are today doing exactly the same things, if not worse.

Mr Hichilema and the UPND when in opposition used to complain about those in government distributing fertilisers, relief food and social cash transfers in wards or constituencies where there are by-elections. Today they are not ashamed to do the same things!

Mr Hichilema and the UPND are today using provincial permanent secretaries, district commissioners, police and intelligence officers in their by-election campaigns.

It has been a common practice of theirs to distribute fertilisers, relief food and social cash transfers during by-elections and exclusively so.

They been using, abusing, government automobiles and other resources in their by-election campaigns.

What type of hypocrisy is this? Why these double standards? This is frightening deception!

These manipulations and abuses are tantamount to rigging elections. In a word, they have been rigging by-elections.

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party