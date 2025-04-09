In a statement at a Republican fundraising event, President Donald Trump claimed world leaders are aggressively pursuing trade agreements with the United States through excessive flattery.

During Tuesday night’s gala supporting House Republicans, the commander-in-chief mocked international counterparts seeking to negotiate trade terms.



“These nations keep contacting us, practically groveling for agreements,” Trump stated, adopting a mocking tone. “They say ‘Please sir, we’ll accept any conditions—just make a deal with us.’”

Trump Rejects Zero-Tariff Proposals From World Leaders

The comments follow recent trade policy announcements from Trump’s economic team. Peter Navarro, the president’s senior trade advisor, explicitly dismissed offers from several countries—including Zimbabwe—to eliminate all tariffs on American imports.

“When foreign governments propose zero-tariff arrangements, that holds no value for our economic strategy,” Navarro explained during a CNBC interview. The administration considers such proposals “tariff avoidance tactics” rather than genuine concessions.

Reciprocal Tariffs Impact Multiple Nations

This hardline stance has affected several economies recently offering tariff-free access to U.S. goods. Zimbabwe joined Israel, Taiwan, and Vietnam in proposing complete tariff elimination, hoping to reverse the 18% reciprocal tariff the Trump administration imposed on their exports.

After Trump’s tariffs, President Mnangagwa introduced zero tariffs on goods exported to America. This move was intended to foster trade relations between the two countries, but it was met with a lot of backlash from South Africans.

Experts suggest this approach represents a fundamental shift from traditional trade diplomacy, with the White House prioritizing direct reciprocal terms over multilateral agreements. The policy continues to generate debate about its long-term impact on global commerce and domestic prices.