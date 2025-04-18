THEY PROMISED FREEDOM BUT GAVE US SURVEILLANCE INSTEAD. SUCH A BETRAYAL OF DEMOCRATIC PROMISES- Xhuzwayo Phiri

THEY PROMISED FREEDOM BUT GAVE US SURVEILLANCE INSTEAD. SUCH A BETRAYAL OF DEMOCRATIC PROMISES.



By: Xhuzwayo Phiri



When the UPND compaigned for power, they made bold promises. freedom of expression, respect for human rights, and a government that would listen to its people. Many Zambians believed in that vision, hoping for a break from the oppressive systems of the past.



But today, with the passing of the Cyber Security Act, we are seeing a disturbing shift. The U.S. Embassy has now issued a warning to American citizens in Zambia and those that may intend to visit the country, alerting them that Zambia’s new law allows for the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications. Yes! This includes phone calls, texts, emails, and streamed content.



All this in the game of critical information. Unfortunately, the law defines “critical information” so vaguely that literally anything could be targeted.



This isn’t just about foreigners being watched. This is about every Zambian being treated like a suspect. It’s about creating a climate of fear where people are too scared to speak freely or criticize those in power. ICT companies will now be forced to share our private conversations with the government if they’re deemed to be of “interest.”



In my opinion; this is not democracy. This is surveillance. This is autocracy wearing a democratic mask.



I wish to remind the UPND of the promises they made to the people. True leadership does not fear accountability, it welcomes it. And a government that spies on its people is not one that serves them.



Many are beginning to see that our freedoms are being quietly eroded under the pretense of ‘security.’ Sadly, this is the reality in many African nations where laws are crafted not to serve the people, but to serve those in power.