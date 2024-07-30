They want to abduct and kill me- UPND Zambezi East MP

This is serious. No life is worth taking, no blood is worth shedding for the sake of seeking political fortunes or any other reason..Law Enforcement Agencies must take serious steps against this ugly trend of abductions and killings.



They want to abduct and kill me-Zambezi East MP



Zambezi East Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Kambita says his political rivals in UPND plan to abduct and take his life.

He sounded the alarm by sharing with his friends and close associates.



He later wrote;



“A man who seeks to contest in Zambezi East is now on a mission to take my life. Don’t look elsewhere if anything happens to me.” cried the MP on his Facebook Page.