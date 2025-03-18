“They wanted me to wear what, kanshi? I don’t pretend… let them talk, my guy, they don’t know nothing” – Dandy Krazy’s Wife Responds to Critics

Hellen Chalwe, wife of the late artiste Dandy Krazy, has hit back at critics who questioned her dance moves and outfit during her husband’s tribute show. A video of Hellen dancing in a mini skirt at Bojangles went viral, sparking a range of reactions.

Many people criticized her, saying it was too soon after her husband’s passing, which occurred only weeks ago. In response, Hellen defended her right to express herself, stating, “They wanted me to wear what, kanshi? I don’t pretend… let them talk, my guy, they don’t know nothing.”

The conversation continued as users shared their thoughts on her performance. Here are some of the comments and Hellen’s replies:

• Sabe Imani commented: “Apa ufwaye katentekanya.”

Hellen responded: “Yes Ba mama, chikamoneka will design for me.”



• Allan Simuchimba said: “Helen Dandrianah Chalwe, uku kuichema. Don’t drink kabanyo savanyo. Ukanwe vatra sisy or else we shall see some serious twerking.”



Hellen responded: “Okay, I’ve heard. Kabanyo savanyo made me a savage.”

• Clement Siloka remarked: “Hopefully, she will decently dress and not dance.”

Hellen responded: “I will wear a bubu kaili that’s what you people want.”



• Mimi Sian commented: “Glad you had fun.”

Hellen responded: “Thank you, love. Hubby loved the happy me.”

March 17, 2025

©️NKANI