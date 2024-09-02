“They warned me but I didn’t listen,” Man slams his wife for leaving the house dirty

A man has released a video, accusing his wife of being dirty.

The man claimed he had been away for two days and returned to meet the house in disarray. He filmed their kitchen, looking untidy, with dirty dishes on the counter and things kept out of place.

He lamented in the video, saying: “They warned me but I didn’t listen. This is what you get when you marry a girl you met at Ikoyi Link Bridge, jogging.

“I was away from home for two days, for two days, guys. Look at my kitchen. This is what I came back to meet.”

“Look at my kitchen. Look at the sink,” he said, showing empty water bottles and dirty plates scattered in the sink and everywhere else.

“There is a woman in this house. There is a woman in this house. I can’t keep this to myself. I can’t just contain this. Before they will now say, this man is abusive, this man is violent, look at what I’m facing.”

“And what is she doing? Look. Look,” he says then goes into the living room to film the woman sitting, eating popcorn and watching a movie.

When he asks why the kitchen it untidy, the woman tells him the house help did not come to work for two days.