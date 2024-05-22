They will kill me – Beckham teases over backlash from Man Utd friends after Klopp praise

David Beckham jokingly admitted that he might face some backlash from his Manchester United friends after openly praising departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite his significant role in Manchester United’s successful years under Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham surprisingly expressed his admiration for Klopp, citing both his personality and his impact on the sport.

Considering the intense rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool, Beckham’s generous words towards a former rival manager stand out as a rare occurrence.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Beckham stated: “Even as a Man United fan, I love Jurgen. I love his character, his personality, and what he brings to the sport.”

He went on to acknowledge the potential backlash from his United peers with a touch of humour, saying: “I am going to get killed by some of my Man United friends.

I am sad to see him leave. What he has done for the club and the sport has been incredible.”

On Sunday, Klopp bid his final farewell to Liverpool as Feyenoord’s Arne Slot was announced as his successor. Now a free agent, the German manager’s future is uncertain.

When asked if he would consider bringing Klopp to Inter Miami, Beckham responded.

The former England captain dismissed the idea with a hilarious response: “We’ve not got much money left.”

As Klopp steps away from Liverpool, he plans to take a well-deserved break. According to the Daily Mail, he is set to begin his hiatus at a luxury hotel in Majorca – close to his under-construction mansion on the Balearic Islands.

Interestingly, Klopp will be in good company with former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and his ex-pupil, Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, as his neighbours.