Thief breaks in East chief’s palace

BARELY two months after Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s car keys were stolen at his Ephendukeni palace, Chief Mnukwa, of the Ngoni people, has had his palace broken into allegedly by one of his workers.

One of the chief’s workers allegedly broke into the palace while the traditional leader was inspecting some works at his plot a few metres from the palace.

The suspect broke into the chief’s bedroom and went away with two laptops and a bottle of Amarula (liquor).

Source: Zambia Daily Mail