By Daily Star Reporter

President Hakainde Hichilema has said the “clique of thieves” is now fighting back in the fight against corruption by calling other people “Kawalala.”

President Hichilema said the said thieves are now employing the media to divert the attention from following up on the money that belongs to the general public.

He said this during the Swearing in Ceremony at State House for the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General and the Chairperson for the Teaching Service Commission.

“The money meant for CDF should not be taken away by a clique. What is wrong is wrong. Taking away resources from Zambians is wrong. They have now started fighting back. They are behaving like what happens in our communities. Somebody steals from a widow selling at the markets, they run away, they are chased, a distance away from a point of stealing increases, and they start pointing at the front and say kawalala, kawalala,” he said.

“That’s what’s happening. The clique is now employing the media, I wanna talk to the colleaques in the media, the clique is now employing colleagues in the media to generate stories diverting our attention away from following up the money that belongs to the public by shouting Kawalala, kawalala. For the international media kawalala in our local language means thief.”

He advised members of the public, the media and other government officials not to fall to the strategy.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said his government will not make noise but deliver on the aspirations of the people of Zambia.

He said he hears people saying “the President is making too much noise he will get tired, this fellow doesn’t get tired to talk about what is right.”