THIEVES BREAK INTO MATER0 MP MILES SAMPA’S HOME WHILE HE WAS AWAY



Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front (PF) faction president, Hon. Miles Sampa, has reported a break-in at his residence while he was away with his family.





The intruders are said to have stolen a 65-inch Samsung television, which Sampa described as a significant loss due to its high value.





Expressing suspicion, Sampa suggested that the perpetrators may be linked to state agents, though he offered no concrete evidence to support the claim.





“I was shocked to find my house broken into. They went away with my expensive 65-inch Samsung TV,” he said.



Known for his outspoken nature, the MP warned those behind the act to steer clear of his property, cautioning that any future attempts might not end well for the culprits.





Sampa has since offered a K5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide credible information leading to the recovery of the stolen television or help identify those involved.





“Anyone with information on the thieves or if you see a big Samsung TV being sold anywhere please contact me. I will give you five pin,” he appealed.



©️ KUMWESU