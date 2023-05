THIEVES BREAK INTO MILES SAMPA’S RESIDENCE



One of Thieves apprehended after he and his 10 colleagues broke into Miles Sampa’s residence. He has since been handed to the Police.

Sampa who is Matero Lawmaker and aspiring candidate for the PF presidency has confirmed the development.



This is coming after armed unidentified people broke into the residence of Social Media Political Commentator Chilufya Tayali early morning yesterday.