Thieves break into Techno shop, kill security guard in Mazabuka

A 32 year old security guard has been murdered by thieves who broke into Mazabuka town’s Techno Zone Link shop which sells cell phones.

The thieves also stole mobile phones worth K55,4000 from the outlet.

The deceased, who has been identified as Andrew Mudenda, was found lying in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied.

The incident occured between midnight and 03:00 hours on May 28 and 29, 2022.

Mudenda’s body was discovered by his friends in a shop around 06:00 hours this morning.

The body has since been deposited into the Mazabuka hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Police has confirmed receiving a report of a killed security guard at Techno Zone Link in Mazabuka town.

In a statement, Southern Province acting police commanding officer Alfred Nawa stated that criminals used stones and blocks to hit Mudenda on the head.

By Angela Nambeye in Mazabuka

Kalemba