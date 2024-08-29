THIEVES: LOOTING THE TREASURY WITHOUT SHAME



The looting machine keeps grinding harder every single day. They’re making hefty awards to themselves, and they don’t even seem bothered about paying the retirees, and many others, who have been on the Compensation and Awards queue for decades.

It’s themselves first, and the crumbs that fall off are what they offer the few lucky ones. But kwena, abena Zambia bachula under this greedy and heartless regime. So, whilst the people are grappling with high mealie meal prices at almost K400 per 25kg bag, fuel at K34 per litre, and load-shedding currently at 24 hours and beyond.

The slush fund at the treasury is dumping millions in the hands of UPND cadres, and functionaries. The people’s misery and suffering mean nothing to this corrupt, tribal puppet regime.

Clearly, they came to enrich themselves and their cadres. And they’ll stop at nothing but continue to abuse the law, and state systems and institutions to keep their pockets full. It’s truly their time to eat! But they’ll regret it someday soon!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party