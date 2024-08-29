THIEVES: LOOTING THE TREASURY WITHOUT SHAME
The looting machine keeps grinding harder every single day. They’re making hefty awards to themselves, and they don’t even seem bothered about paying the retirees, and many others, who have been on the Compensation and Awards queue for decades.
It’s themselves first, and the crumbs that fall off are what they offer the few lucky ones. But kwena, abena Zambia bachula under this greedy and heartless regime. So, whilst the people are grappling with high mealie meal prices at almost K400 per 25kg bag, fuel at K34 per litre, and load-shedding currently at 24 hours and beyond.
The slush fund at the treasury is dumping millions in the hands of UPND cadres, and functionaries. The people’s misery and suffering mean nothing to this corrupt, tribal puppet regime.
Clearly, they came to enrich themselves and their cadres. And they’ll stop at nothing but continue to abuse the law, and state systems and institutions to keep their pockets full. It’s truly their time to eat! But they’ll regret it someday soon!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
I have never heard you comment on Malanji’s case, if UPND are thieves looting the treasury without shame, what was PF doing then? Was it not even worse than now? Those are the people who looted the treasury without shame and that’s why we are in this mess. Had PF not lost power, mealie meal and fuel prices could have been much worse today than what we are seeing. Besides that, PF was arresting people carelessly without any tangible evidence and that’s why those people are being awarded. Otherwise, how can you be awarded for a proven case? It can’t happen and it never happened. So the problem was with PF who were arresting people purely on political grounds without any evidence at all. You can see that despite the presidential pardons that have been done the past three years, correctional facilities are still full and congested with UPND members arrested by PF. Looking at their cases, most of them are innocent, the only crime they committed was being UPND. So don’t complain because they have the constitutional right to be compensated for wrongful detention. I am sure some more are still coming, this just confirms how PF brutalized and persecuted UPND. If these people were being arrested fairly, even those from PF, SP and other parties could have been there equally benefiting from the same awards you are complaining and talking about now. So don’t blame UPND but blame PF’s tribalism. You should even be ashamed to find that all the 17 awardees were UPND and none from PF,SP or UKA alliance.