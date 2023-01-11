THIEVES RAID MONZE SCHOOL STEALING ITEMS WORTH K11 000, GUARD APPREHENDED

By Brian Hantuba

Monze East Primary School on Tuesday recorded a theft where various items valued at K11, 700 were stolen.

Among items stolen include a cupboard, 3 classroom doors, a tablet, a kettle, books, staplers, doormats, curtains and doormats.

Head-teacher, Vincent Mwitumwa, says the incident occurred around 02:00 hours, with the school security guard reporting seeing the thieves.

He tells Byta FM News that the Guard however did not engage the criminals out of fear as they were three and as such they had out-numbered him.

Mwitumwa tells Byta FM News that the criminals also broke a burglar bar in an office, in addition to breaking their way into his office through the main door.

He believes the thieves broke into his office with hope that they would find money allocated to the school under the Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

Mwitumwa says the matter has been reported to the police with the security guard being apprehended to help with investigations.

The Head-teacher has since appealed to members of the community to avail any information they may have on the whereabouts of the missing items.

Efforts to get a comment from Manungu Ward Councilor Chris Bwaanga were unsuccessful as he was in a meeting.

