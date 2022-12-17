BREAKING NEWS

THIEVES RANSACK MUVI TV NEWSROOM.

Unknown criminals have ransacked the Muvi TV Newsroom, getting away with editing suits, computers and Television sets.

The theft is believed to have happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning, as members of staff who arrived early noticed missing Television sets from the reception.

A further search revealed that another TV set was stolen from the marketing department and the entire Newsroom was wiped clean of all equipment.

It is not yet clear how the suspects managed to gain entry into the premises and walking away unnoticed.

Muvi TV Head of Current Affairs & Live Productions, Innocent Phiri-IP has confirmed the development but could disclose further details as the matter is yet to be determined by Police who are yet to visit the scene.

Ends……..