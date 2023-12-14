THIEVES STEAL COMPUTERS FROM LWITIKILA GIRLS

Thieves have stolen computer equipment worth more than K26,000 from a girls’ school in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

The break-in happened at Lwitikila Girls Secondary School’s computer laboratory on the night of 10th December, 2023, when the security guards were on duty.

The Deputy Headteacher has reported the incident to the police, who are investigating the identity of the criminals.

Deputy Commanding Officer of Muchinga Province Ronald Zambo has confirmed the incident to Chete FM News.

He says police have visited the scene of the crime and have opened a docket of the case.

Chete FM